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India condemns attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

The Permanent Mission of India to the UN condemned the recent attack on UN Peacekeepers in UNIFIL.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 18:19 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 18:19 IST
India NewsUNLebanon

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