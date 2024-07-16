India conveys displeasure to Kyiv over Zelenskyy's criticism of PM Modi's visit to Moscow

New Delhi: Days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow, India has conveyed to Kyiv its displeasure over the remarks, diplomatic sources said on Monday.

It is learnt that India's disappointment over the comments by Zelenskyy was communicated to Ukraine's mission in Delhi.

New Delhi's views on the comments (by Zelenskyy) were conveyed to Kyiv, the sources said. There was no official word on the matter yet.