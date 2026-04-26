India crosses 56 GW wind energy capacity, 6 GW added last year: PM Modi announces milestone

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/centre-reconstitutes-niti-aayog-pm-modi-extends-best-wishes-to-vice-chairman-ashok-kumar-lahiri-3980688">Narendra Modi </a>on Sunday announced that India has reached a significant milestone in its renewable energy journey, with the country’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/state-adds-1-331-mw-wind-power-emerges-as-national-leader-3587258">wind power </a>generation capacity now exceeding 56 GW.</p><p>In his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi highlighted the achievement and emphasised the critical role of solar and wind energy in India’s development.</p><p>"India has recently achieved a major milestone in wind energy. Our wind energy generation capacity has now crossed 56 gigawatts. In just the past year, nearly 6 gigawatts of new capacity has been added,” the Prime Minister said.</p>.<p>He credited the success to the hard work of Indian engineers and the diligence of the country’s youth. </p><p>The PM noted that these achievements are creating new opportunities, developing fresh skills, and generating employment avenues for young Indians.</p><p>Several states, including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, are leading the way in wind energy development, the PM said. He specially mentioned regions like Kutch, Patan, and Banaskantha in Gujarat, where vast renewable energy parks are now coming up in areas that were once barren deserts.</p>.<p>He also urged citizens to conserve electricity and adopt clean energy sources.</p>.GAIL to invest Rs 1,736 cr in wind power project in Maharashtra.<p>Separately, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi said that India recorded its best-ever year in wind energy capacity addition, with a historic 6.1 GW added during the financial year 2025-26.</p><p>India currently ranks fourth globally in wind energy, with an installed capacity of over 56.1 GW and an additional 28 GW under implementation.</p><p>Joshi highlighted the enormous untapped potential in the sector, estimating India’s wind energy potential at nearly 1,164 GW at 150 metres hub height.</p><p> He expressed confidence that the country is on track to achieve 100 GW of wind capacity by 2030 and 156 GW by 2036, which would significantly support India’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2070.</p><p>Joshi also pointed out wind energy’s important role in stabilising the power grid. Unlike solar, wind generation peaks during evening and night hours — periods of high electricity demand. Nearly 45% of wind power is generated during these peak demand times, making it a perfect complement to solar energy, the Minister said. </p>