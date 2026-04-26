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India crosses 56 GW wind energy capacity, 6 GW added last year: PM Modi announces milestone

The PM credited the success to the hard work of Indian engineers and the diligence of the country’s youth.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 11:25 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 11:25 IST
India NewsIndiaNarendra ModiMann ki Baatwind energy

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