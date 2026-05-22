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India, Cyprus upgrade ties to a strategic partnership

The two leaders also deliberated on the West Asia crisis as well as the Ukraine conflict, with PM Modi saying New Delhi supports all efforts for an early end to the hostilities.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiWest AsiaMiddle EastCyprus

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