<p>New Delhi: India has delayed plans to send a trade delegation to Washington this week, chiefly because of uncertainty after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US </a>Supreme Court struck down tariffs imposed by President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>, a source in its trade ministry said on Sunday.</p><p>One of the first concrete reactions among Asian nations to the decision, it follows Trump's move on Saturday to levy a temporary tariff of 15 per cent, the maximum allowed by law, on US imports from all countries, following the court's rejection.</p><p>"The decision to defer the visit was taken after discussions between officials of the two countries," said the source, who sought anonymity as the matter is a sensitive one. "No new date for the visit has been decided."</p>.India, US reschedule chief negotiators meeting on interim trade deal.<p>The delay came mainly from the uncertainty over tariffs following Friday's judgment, the source added.</p><p>The delegation had been set to leave on Sunday for talks to finalise an interim trade deal, after both countries agreed on a framework for Washington to cut punitive tariffs of 25 per cent on some Indian exports linked to New Delhi’s Russian oil purchases.</p><p>US tariffs on Indian goods were set to be cut to 18 per cent, while India agreed to buy US items worth $500 billion over five years, ranging from energy supplies to aircraft and parts, precious metals and technology products.</p><p>India's opposition Congress party had called for the interim pact to be put on hold, urging a renegotiation and questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to issue a joint statement before the court’s ruling.</p><p>On Saturday, the Indian trade ministry said it was studying the implications of the judgment and later US announcements.</p><p>Last week, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said the interim pact could take effect in April, after outstanding issues were resolved during the delegation’s visit to Washington. </p>