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India denies cash, crypto payments to Iran for Hormuz passage

The clarification came after two Indian vessels had to turn back from the Strait of Hormuz after Iranian forces fired upon them as they attempted to cross the crucial waterway on April 18.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 15:21 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 15:21 IST
India NewsIranShipStrait of Hormuz

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