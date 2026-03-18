<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of being hell-bent on siding with anti-India forces, citing his "support" to a United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) report recommending sanctions on India's intelligence agency RAW and the RSS.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also sought Gandhi's resignation, saying "India deserves a better LoP".</p>.<p>"This issue is linked to India's sovereignty and the dignity of every citizen. Gandhi has once again shown that what he calls a 'shop of love' contains only anti-India goods. He is hell-bent on siding with forces that seek to defame India," Bhatia said.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Many seniors in BJP-NDA keenly awaiting seats, resentment coming out .<p>He said the report should be "dumped in a bin" and questioned the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha for relying on a foreign agency.</p>.<p>"The first question is - why should we not throw such a report by a foreign agency into the dustbin, an agency whose credibility is questionable? It cannot issue certificates to India. But why does Gandhi want to carry around a certificate from such an institution and claim that democracy in India has ended?" he said at the presser held at the BJP headquarters here.</p>.<p>Bhatia said the Congress had shared the report on its official social media handle and questioned whether Gandhi had even read it.</p>.<p>"In the post, they wrote that this recommendation was made to the Trump administration by the USCIRF, an official US government body. Did Gandhi take the time to study this report? Being immature at the age of 55 is one thing, but becoming anti-India, that too as the LoP, is a matter of concern," he said.</p>.<p>He cited portions of the report recommending sanctions on Indian entities.</p>.<p>"The report clearly recommends imposition of sanctions on individuals and entities such as India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the RSS," Bhatia said.</p>.<p>Slamming Gandhi, he alleged that the Congress leader was echoing narratives similar to those of Pakistan.</p>.<p>"Pakistan trembles at the very mention of RAW as it understands its efficiency, fears it, and constantly opposes it. But now, where Pakistan stands against India, the LoP seems to be inching towards standing with Pakistan, against RAW. Is this not concerning?" he said.</p>.<p>He also raised questions over the nationality of the vice-chair associated with the report.</p>.<p>"It would not be wrong to say that Gandhi is like a snake in the sleeve. This is deeply concerning. Let me add another fact: the vice-chair of this report is Asif Mahmood, a Pakistani. A Pakistani individual will not speak in India's favour, but Gandhi is speaking against India," the BJP leader said.</p>.<p>"It would not be wrong to say: 'One who is a friend of Pakistan is the biggest traitor of India.' I repeat: one who is a friend of Pakistan is the biggest traitor of India," he added.</p>.<p>Lauding RAW, Bhatia said the intelligence agency has served the nation with distinction and is feared by adversaries like Pakistan.</p>.<p>"Rahul ji, RAW's credentials are not like yours. RAW has served the nation since its inception in 1968. Thousands of officers have dedicated their lives to the country's interests, and many have laid down their lives," he said.</p>.<p>"Take the Balakot air strike. The intelligence used to target terror sites, including Jaish-e-Mohammed, was gathered by RAW. It played a crucial role," he added.</p>.<p>Bhatia said criticism of RAW in the report should instead be seen as recognition of its effectiveness.</p>.<p>"If a US agency's report calls for banning RAW, it is actually a badge of honour. It shows that India's intelligence agency is effective and feared," he said.</p>.<p>Bhatia alleged that the report reflected statements Gandhi had made during his foreign visits.</p>.<p>"Recall Gandhi's foreign visits. In the United States, he met Ilhan Omar, who has said that democracy does not exist in India and minorities are persecuted. This same narrative is echoed in this report, and Gandhi is saying the same things," he said.</p>.<p>"During his foreign tours, Gandhi has said that the US, the UK, and European countries should interfere in India's internal matters," Bhatia claimed.</p>.<p>He rejected claims made in the report regarding minorities in India.</p>.<p>"This report claims minorities are being targeted in India. But look around, we have our Sikh brothers here. Ask them is there any land better than India in the world? The poisonous ideas Rahul Gandhi has sown on foreign soil are now manifesting," he said.</p>.<p>Bhatia said the report's recommendation to designate India as a "country of particular concern" is unacceptable.</p>.<p>"It recommends designating India as a 'country of particular concern' for alleged violations of religious freedom. So Gandhi is supporting a report that indicts India," he said.</p>.<p>He asserted that India does not need validation from foreign entities.</p>.<p>"India does not need certificates from any country. We have crores of minorities, one Constitution, and secularism is in our DNA," he said.</p>.<p>Bhatia also flagged another recommendation in the report regarding defence ties.</p>.<p>"Now look at another recommendation in the report. 'Enforce Section 6 of the Arms Export Control Act to halt arms sales to India.' What does this show? It clearly indicates that Gandhi does not want India to be strong or well-equipped to face enemy nations," he said.</p>.<p>He also claimed that a similar report had been rejected earlier.</p>.Eknath Shinde backs PM Modi amid West Asia crisis, hits out at Rahul Gandhi for creating 'misleading narrative'.<p>"A similar report came in 2025, and the US State Department itself rejected it. Yet Rahul Gandhi picks up such a report and uses it to tarnish India's image," Bhatia said.</p>.<p>The BJP leader demanded Gandhi's resignation and action from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.</p>.<p>"Our first demand is that Gandhi should immediately resign. India deserves a better LoP - one who loves the country and has the maturity to handle sensitive issues," he said.</p>.<p>"Second, Kharge should apologise to the nation and, if he is not merely a remote-controlled (Congress) president, expel Rahul Gandhi from the party," Bhatia added. </p>