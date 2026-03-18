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'India deserves a better LoP': BJP slams Rahul for 'endorsing' USCIRF report seeking to ban RAW, RSS

Slamming Gandhi, Bhatia alleged that the Congress leader was echoing narratives similar to those of Pakistan.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 14:11 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 14:11 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsGaurav Bhatia

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