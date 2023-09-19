Home
india

DH Evening Brief: PM Modi says Women's Reservation Bill to further strengthen democracy; LeT commander killed in Kashmir

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 19 September 2023, 13:51 IST

Women's Reservation Bill will further strengthen Indian democracy, says PM Modi

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the five-day long special Parliament session.&nbsp; </p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the five-day long special Parliament session. 

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the purpose of the new Women's Reservation Bill 'Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is to expand women's participation in Lok Sabha and assemblies, and asserted it will further strengthen Indian democracy.

LeT commander Uzair killed in one of longest anti-militancy ops in Kashmir

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Security personnel during a search operation at Kokernag area, in Anantnag district.</p></div>

Security personnel during a search operation at Kokernag area, in Anantnag district.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Uzair Khan and his associate were killed on Tuesday in one of Jammu and Kashmir’s longest anti-militancy operations that claimed the lives of three officers and a soldier in the Gadole forest area of southern Anantnag district last week.

PM Modi’s comments in Parliament on Telangana ‘insult’ to state, says Rahul Gandhi

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Rahul Gandhi.&nbsp;</p></div>

Rahul Gandhi. 

Credit: PTI Photo

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter) in Telugu, Gandhi said, “Prime Minister Modi's disrespecting speech on the martyrs of Telangana and their sacrifices is an insult to Telangana's existence and self-respect.”

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to meet MPs, Ministers from state in Delhi on Sept 20; Cauvery issue on top of agenda

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. </p></div>

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be holding a meeting with all Members of Parliament and Union Ministers from Karnataka in the national capital on Wednesday, to discuss a host of issues concerning the state, especially the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu.

India needs to stop the bleeding from Canada killing

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.</p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s dramatic statement in parliament that there were “credible allegations” Indian intelligence was behind the murder of a radical Sikh activist in British Columbia came as a shock to many in India for a couple of reasons.

Online harassment of women politicians, female relatives of leaders on rise in Kerala, cops to act

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative Image of cyber crime.</p></div>

Representative Image of cyber crime.

Credit: iStock Photo

Targeted online harassment of women politicians and female family members of the state's prominent political leaders are on the rise in Kerala, prompting the cyber wing of the state police to assert that stern action will be taken against the culprits.

'Razakar' trailer ignites political heat in Telangana ahead of assembly polls

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Still from the trailer of 'Razakar'</p></div>

Still from the trailer of 'Razakar'

Credit

A trailer of a multilingual movie has become a new flash point between the BJP and ruling BRS in communally-sensitive Telangana and also has a potential to snowball into a major controversy just months ahead of the assembly polls.

Country's interests and concerns must be kept paramount: Congress on Canada issue

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh. </p></div>

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Credit: PTI File Photo

The Congress on Tuesday said the country's interests and concerns must be kept paramount and its fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising, amid a row between India and Canada over the killing of a Khalistani separatist leader in that country.

Reliance Jio launches AirFiber Wi-Fi service; availability, tariff plans revealed

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The new AirFiber device.</p></div>

The new AirFiber device.

Credit: Reliance Jio

Last month, Reliance Jio announced to launch of the AirFiber Wi-Fi internet service in India on September 19, the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi in India.

Azerbaijan launches 'anti-terrorist activities' in Karabakh to disarm Armenians

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of a missile launched.</p></div>

Representative image of a missile launched.

Credit: Reuters File Photo 

Azerbaijan said on Tuesday its armed forces had launched what it called "local anti-terrorist activities" in the Nagorno-Karabakh region to restore constitutional order by disarming and forcing the withdrawal of Armenian military formations there.

Seven leopard cubs die at Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park after virus attack

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of a leopard cub.&nbsp;</p></div>

Representative image of a leopard cub. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Seven leopard cubs have died at Bannerghatta Biological Park here after being infected by a highly contagious virus, officials said on Tuesday.

(Published 19 September 2023, 13:51 IST)

