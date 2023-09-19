DH Evening Brief: PM Modi says Women's Reservation Bill to further strengthen democracy; LeT commander killed in Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the purpose of the new Women's Reservation Bill 'Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is to expand women's participation in Lok Sabha and assemblies, and asserted it will further strengthen Indian democracy.
Read more
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Uzair Khan and his associate were killed on Tuesday in one of Jammu and Kashmir’s longest anti-militancy operations that claimed the lives of three officers and a soldier in the Gadole forest area of southern Anantnag district last week.
Read more
In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter) in Telugu, Gandhi said, “Prime Minister Modi's disrespecting speech on the martyrs of Telangana and their sacrifices is an insult to Telangana's existence and self-respect.”
Read more
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be holding a meeting with all Members of Parliament and Union Ministers from Karnataka in the national capital on Wednesday, to discuss a host of issues concerning the state, especially the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu.
Read more
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s dramatic statement in parliament that there were “credible allegations” Indian intelligence was behind the murder of a radical Sikh activist in British Columbia came as a shock to many in India for a couple of reasons.
Read more
Targeted online harassment of women politicians and female family members of the state's prominent political leaders are on the rise in Kerala, prompting the cyber wing of the state police to assert that stern action will be taken against the culprits.
Read more
A trailer of a multilingual movie has become a new flash point between the BJP and ruling BRS in communally-sensitive Telangana and also has a potential to snowball into a major controversy just months ahead of the assembly polls.
Read more
The Congress on Tuesday said the country's interests and concerns must be kept paramount and its fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising, amid a row between India and Canada over the killing of a Khalistani separatist leader in that country.
Read more
Last month, Reliance Jio announced to launch of the AirFiber Wi-Fi internet service in India on September 19, the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi in India.
Read more
Azerbaijan said on Tuesday its armed forces had launched what it called "local anti-terrorist activities" in the Nagorno-Karabakh region to restore constitutional order by disarming and forcing the withdrawal of Armenian military formations there.
Read more
Seven leopard cubs have died at Bannerghatta Biological Park here after being infected by a highly contagious virus, officials said on Tuesday.
Read more