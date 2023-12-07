India discusses border situation with Myanmar diplomats

The senior diplomats of India and Myanmar on Wednesday discussed the situation along the border as the junta in the neighbouring country came under pressure with its military losing control over vast territories in the wake of a coordinated offensive by the ethnic militias aligned with activists seeking democratic rule.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra hosted his counterpart and Myanmar’s Deputy Foreign Minister U Lwin Oo in New Delhi for the 20th round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and the Southeast Asian nation, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. In addition to the situation along the India-Myanmar border, they also discussed issues related to bilateral trade, commerce and connectivity. Kwatra and Oo reviewed the developmental projects supported by India in Myanmar. New Delhi conveyed to Nay Pyi Taw the concerns related to transnational crimes.

The high-level diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Nay Pyi Taw took place even as hundreds of people from Myanmar crossed over to Mizoram in northeast India during the past weeks, particularly after ethnic militias on October 27 launched a coordinated offensive against the armed forces of the Southeast Asian nation. The Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army) lost control over vast territories across the country in the wake of the offensives supported by the activists campaigning for the return of democracy in the country.

While ethnic militias, like the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army and the Arakan Army wrested control over territories in the Shan state in northern Myanmar, the Chin National Army targeted the Tatmadaw in the Chin State. Over 40 Myanmar Army personnel had crossed the border to Mizoram in India last month. New Delhi later arranged the repatriation of the Myanmar Army personnel from the northeastern state, despite providing shelter to a large number of refugees from the neighbouring country.

India on Wednesday reiterated its support for Myanmar's transition towards a federal democracy.

The development and the connectivity projects India had taken up in Myanmar slowed down after the February 1, 2021, coup d'etat as the military in the Southeast Asian nation launched a crackdown against the protesters agitating against the ouster of the democratically elected government and the imprisonment of the National League of Democracy leaders, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

New Delhi has been very cautious in its response to the military coup in Myanmar. India’s strategic interests have always been holding it back from condemning the Myanmar Army. It has since long been trying to resist China’s bid to expand its geopolitical influence in the neighbouring Southeast Asian nation.

Kwatra on Wednesday conveyed to Oo India’s continued support to people-centric socio-economic developmental projects, including connectivity projects and projects under Rakhine State Development Programme and Border Area Development Programme for the benefit of the people of Myanmar.