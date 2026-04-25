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India discusses energy cooperation with Nepal's Balendra Shah-led government

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration and fostering greater synergy to ensure shared prosperity and mutual benefit for the people of both countries.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 13:36 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 13:36 IST
India NewsWorld newsIndiaNepalEnergy

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