<p>New Delhi: India on Saturday rejected a media report that said billionaire <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elon-musk">Elon Musk</a> joined a phone conversation between Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> earlier this week.</p>.<p>External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Tuesday's conversation was between the two leaders only.</p>.<p>The New York Times, quoting unnamed US officials, reported that Musk participated in the call between Trump and Modi, adding it was an "unusual appearance" by a private citizen on a call between two heads of state.</p>.<p>"We have seen the story. The telephone conversation on March 24 was between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump only," Jaiswal said.</p>.<p>"As has been stated earlier, it provided the opportunity for exchange of views on the situation in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>," he said.</p>.<p>Our prime minister only spoke to Trump and there was no one else who spoke to the PM, people familiar with the matter said.</p>.Elon Musk joined Trump and PM Modi during talks on Iran: Report.<p>In its report, the New York Times said it is "unclear" why Musk was on the call or whether he spoke.</p>.<p>They suggested that it is for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/washington">Washington</a> to clarify if somebody else was in the room or listening to the conversation.</p>.<p>The New York Times said Musk's participation in the phone call signalled a reconciliation between the billionaire and Trump.</p>.<p>The two had fallen out last year following Musk's exit from a government task force charged with slashing the federal workforce.</p>.<p>The US president had initiated the phone call with Modi to discuss the West Asia crisis.</p>.<p>It was the first conversation between the two leaders since the West Asia conflict began on February 28.</p>.<p>In the conversation, Modi underlined the importance of ensuring that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> remains open, secure and accessible, noting that it is vital for global peace, stability and economic well-being.</p>