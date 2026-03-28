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India dismisses report of Musk joining Modi-Trump call; says it was between leaders only

The US president had initiated the phone call with Modi to discuss the West Asia crisis.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 15:37 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiDonald Trump​​​​​​​Elon MuskWest Asia

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