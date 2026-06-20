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India diversifies LPG imports during West Asia conflict as OMCs absorb price shock

The easing of tensions in West Asia and the potential reopening of key trade routes are expected to reduce immediate supply concerns and moderate global LPG prices.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 07:41 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 07:41 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsLPGImportsWest Asia

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