India does not take cognisance of such events: Foreign Secretary on reports of India-Pak Track 2 dialogue

<p>Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday said the government has no involvement with retired diplomats and military officials participating in overseas discussions on India-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan </a>ties in their personal capacities and that New Delhi does not even take cognisance of such deliberations.</p><p>His remarks came amid reports that Indian and Pakistani experts comprising retired military officials diplomats and politicians participated in Track 2 discussions on the sidelines of a regional security conference in Colombo last week.</p><p>He added that such events take place in dozens of places, and that there is nothing new about these events. </p>.War of words in public goes on, but India-Pakistan hold non-official talks in third countries.<p>"Dozens of these kinds of events take place in dozens of places around the world on a whole variety of subjects. There's nothing new, nothing special about these events," he said. </p><p>While responding to a media query, he added that these are private events organised by private parties, and that there is nothing official about them. </p><p>"Obviously, I cannot speak for the government of Pakistan, but as far as the government of India is concerned, there is no official participation, no official support or involvement, in these visits," he said. </p><p>Adding that anybody from India who is participating in these events, he said, should speak for themselves and represent their own point of view. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>