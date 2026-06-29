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India does not take cognisance of such events: Foreign Secretary on reports of India-Pak Track 2 dialogue

Misri added that such events take place in dozens of places, and that there is nothing new about these events.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 11:02 IST
India NewsWorld newsPakistan

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