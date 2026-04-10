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India doesn't see ties as transactions but as enduring bonds: Jaishankar in Mauritius

Jaishankar, who is in Mauritius to attend the 9th Indian Ocean Conference, inaugurated a renal transplant unit at the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 19:07 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 19:07 IST
India NewsWorld newsS Jaishankarmauritius

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