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India draws a line against China in space

The decision was driven by national security concerns arising from AsiaSat’s links to China, particularly the 50.5% ownership stake held by China International Trust and Investment Corporation (CITIC) Group Corporation.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 20:21 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 20:21 IST
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