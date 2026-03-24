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India drug regulator tightens surveillance against unauthorised weight-loss drug sales

The patent expiry had triggered concerns about misuse and confusion among prescribers as costs fall sharply.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 09:14 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 09:14 IST
India NewsDrugsweight loss

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