<p>India's drug regulator has tightened surveillance against the unauthorised sale and promotion of weight-loss drugs, the health ministry said on Tuesday, after local drug makers launched cheaper generic versions of Ozempic and Wegovy over the weekend.</p><p>At least half a dozen Indian drug makers, including Dr Reddy's, Zydus and Sun Pharma, launched multiple brands of the blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drugs, up to 70 per cent cheaper than Novo Nordisk's drugs in some cases, after the patent for semaglutide expired last week.</p><p>Semaglutide is the active component in Ozempic and Wegovy.</p><p>The patent expiry had triggered concerns about misuse and confusion among prescribers as costs fall sharply.</p><p>The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) conducted inspections at 49 entities across the country, including drug wholesalers, retailers, and slimming clinics, the statement said.</p>.Aardvark pauses two obesity drug trials as it reviews side effects; check details.<p>It focused on identifying violations related to unauthorised sale, improper prescription practices, and misleading marketing, the statement said, adding that notices were sent to defaulting entities.</p><p>"These <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/drugs">drugs</a>, when used without proper medical supervision, may lead to serious adverse effects and related health risks," the statement said, adding that there have been concerns regarding their on-demand availability across various platforms.</p><p>Earlier this month, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/drugs">CDSCO</a> also warned pharmaceutical companies against direct or indirect advertising of weight-loss medicines, including obesity awareness campaigns that could act as surrogate promotions.</p><p>Analysts had expected more than 40 Indian drugmakers to launch over 50 brands after patent expiry, as they race to grab a share of the market that could grow to 80 billion rupees ($852.62 million) by 2030 from about 15 billion rupees today, according to research firm Pharmarack. </p><p><em>($1 = 93.8280 Indian rupees)</em></p>