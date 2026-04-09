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India elected to various subsidiary bodies at UN Economic and Social Council

Indian Ambassador Preeti Saran has been re-elected to the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (2027-2030).
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 02:12 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 02:12 IST
India NewsUnited Nations

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