#IndiaAtUN



Delighted to announce that 🇮🇳 has been elected by acclamation to the following ECOSOC Subsidiary bodies:



➡️ Commission on Science and Technology for Development (2027-2030)



➡️ Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations (2027-2030)



➡️ Amb. Preeti Saran… pic.twitter.com/dRxt9nvXrn