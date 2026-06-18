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India emerging as 'trusted partner' to the world: PM Modi

Modi said that at the G7 meeting in Evian, he emphasised the importance of partnerships based on trust.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 18:37 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 18:37 IST
India NewsIndiaNarendra Modi

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