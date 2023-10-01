India escapes adverse impacts of El Nino; monsoon season ends with 94% rain

India has escaped the adverse consequences of El Nino in 2023 with the monsoon season ending with more than 94 per cent of rainfall, making it one of the rare years when the four-month long spell ended up in good rainfall despite the threat from the Pacific Ocean.

The worst impact of the El Nino – an unusual warming of the Pacific that plays havoc with the weather systems around the world – was seen in August that experienced a record-breaking 36 per cent deficiency and a break period that continued for three weeks.

With a shortfall of 34 per cent and 27.5 per cent respectively, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka are among the seven meteorological subdivisions that received deficient rainfall. Others are: East UP (29 per cent), Bihar (23 per cent) Jharkhand (26 per cent), Gangetic West Bengal (23 per cent) and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura (27 per cent).

“This year the negativity caused by the El Nino was minimal. A positive Indian Ocean Dipole helped in good rainfall in September. The season ended with overall rainfall staying closer to the lower side of the normal value,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general at the India Meteorological Department.

El Nino is generally associated with a weak summer monsoon in India, though it is not a one-to-one relation. In 1997 the monsoon was normal despite being an El Nino year.