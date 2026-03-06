Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India-EU FTA: Legal text scrubbing of 'mother of all deals' likely to be completed by July

India and the EU announced the conclusion of negotiations for the free trade agreement, described as 'mother of all deals' in January.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 13:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 13:20 IST
India NewsIndiaEuropeEuropean Unionbusiness

Follow us on :

Follow Us