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India-EU ties in focus as EAM Jaishankar starts 2-day visit to Brussels

India and Brussels are expected to deliberate on dealing with its consequences, especially on the flow of energy.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 10:43 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 10:43 IST
India NewsMinistry of External AffairsDr S JaishankarEuropean Union

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