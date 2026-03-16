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India evacuates over 550 nationals from Iran; Jaishankar thanks Armenia for transit support

India has already shifted several Indian nationals, including students and pilgrims, from Tehran to other safer locations and cities in Iran.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:14 IST
India NewsIranS JaishankarArmenia

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