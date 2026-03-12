<p>New Delhi: India has received a request from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bangladesh">Bangladesh</a> for diesel supplies, the country's foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.</p><p>New Delhi will factor in India's diesel availability and refining capacity before supplying Bangladesh, which is largely dependent on energy imports.</p>.Adding fuel to fire: Panic buying hits Tamil Nadu as commuters rush to stockpile fuel amid shortage fears.<p>India is also examining requests for petroleum products from other countries, including Sri Lanka and the Maldives, he said. (Reporting by Saurabh Sharma and C K Nayak, writing by Hritam Mukherjee;</p>