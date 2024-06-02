India experienced intense heatwave in May, says IMD; PM Modi reviews situation

New Delhi: The north, west and central India experienced 8-16 days of heatwaves in May as intense heat blazed through nearly 80 per cent of the country’s land mass, the India Meteorological Department says in a new analysis, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the heatwave situation with top officials on Sunday.

The Prime Minister was briefed that as per IMD forecasts, the heat wave was likely to continue in parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. He also reviewed the post Cyclone Remal situation particularly in the north east.

This year, the monsoon is likely to be normal and above normal in most parts of the country and below normal in parts of north east India

Modi instructed officials to carry out regular drills for preventing and handling fire incidents. Fire audit and electrical safety audit of hospitals and other public places must be undertaken regularly. He also said that regular drills for the maintenance of fire-line in forests and productive utilization of the biomass must be planned.

The review meeting comes after a sweltering May when 27 out of 36 meteorological subdivisions suffered from killer heat ranging from 16 days in west Rajasthan to a single day even in the hill state of Uttarakhand – often frequented by people to escape from heat waves in the plains.