Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India extends airspace closure for Pakistan aircraft till May 24

Since April last year, both countries have been extending the closure of their airspaces for each other's planes.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 11:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 April 2026, 11:39 IST
India NewsPakistanAircraftAirspace

Follow us on :

Follow Us