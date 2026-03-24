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India extends support to peace bid, as Pakistan emerges as likely venue for US-Iran talks

Trump had a phone call with Pakistan Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, on Sunday. They discussed the possibility of the representatives of Iran and the US meeting in Islamabad and holding talks to end the conflict.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 17:18 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 17:18 IST
India NewsWorld newsUSPakistanIranIsraelNarendra ModiDonald TrumpShehbaz SharifWest Asiawar

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