India extends support to peace bid, as Pakistan emerges as likely venue for US-Iran talks
Trump had a phone call with Pakistan Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, on Sunday. They discussed the possibility of the representatives of Iran and the US meeting in Islamabad and holding talks to end the conflict.
Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world.…