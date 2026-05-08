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India faces no immediate public health threat from hantavirus: NIV chief

WHO officials noted that hantavirus infections are rare and are generally linked to rodent exposure rather than sustained human transmission.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 10:13 IST
India NewsICMRrodentsNIV

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