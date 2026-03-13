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India facilitating discussions among BRICS nations on West Asia crisis

The issue also figured in the phone conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday night.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 19:16 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 19:16 IST
India NewsBRICSWest Asia

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