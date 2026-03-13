<p>New Delhi: As the West Asia crisis intensifies, India is facilitating discussions among the BRICS member nations to evolve a common approach on the Iran-US conflict, authoritative sources said on Friday.</p>.<p>The issue also figured in the phone conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday night.</p>.<p>Iran is a member state of the BRICS.</p>.<p>After the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, Tehran launched a major counter-offensive targeting Israel and several Gulf countries, including the UAE.</p>.Jaishankar holds 4th call with Iranian counterpart FM Araghchi amid West Asia crisis .<p>The UAE is also a new member of the BRICS. India is the current Chair of the influential grouping.</p>.<p>Some members of the BRICS are directly involved in the current situation in West Asia, which has impacted forging a consensus on a common BRICS position on the ongoing conflict, the sources said.</p>.<p>As the Chair of BRICS, India has been facilitating discussions among the members through the BRICS Sherpa channel, they said.</p>.<p>It is learnt that the last virtual BRICS Sherpa meeting was held on Thursday.</p>.<p>In addition, the Indian leadership has been engaging with the leaders of BRICS members in the region, the sources said.</p>.<p>India will continue to engage with the BRICS member states on the issue, they said.</p>.<p>BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the UAE, with Indonesia joining in 2025.</p>.<p>BRICS has emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP, and around 26 per cent of the global trade. </p>