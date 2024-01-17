India facing debt trap, says Congress chief Kharge

According to IMF, he said, the Debt to GDP Ratio should be 60 per cent, "but it is currently at 81 per cent, and IMF has also warned on this, which the Modi government has habitually rejected."

"The Indian government is continuously getting ensnared in the debt trap. It may happen that like some big economies of the world, both our economy and the future of the country get entangled in a vicious circle and fall into big trouble," Kharge said.