India failed to produce 'any solid evidence' linking Pak to Pahalgam attack: Pakistan minister

<p>Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday said that India has not presented "any solid evidence or proof" linking Islamabad to the Pahalgam terrorist attack.</p>.<p>Twenty-six people were killed when gunmen belonging to Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025.</p>.Pahalgam attack anniversary | For acts against India, response is assured: Indian Army.<p>After the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The two countries were engaged in a brief conflict.</p>.<p>“To this day, India has not presented any solid evidence or proof regarding the Pahalgam incident, nor has it offered satisfactory explanations,” Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said in a televised statement on the first anniversary of the attack.</p>.<p>"Without evidence, without investigation and without proper inquiry, the blame was immediately placed on Pakistan,” he said, terming it as “baseless and fabricated propaganda." The minister also warned that "any misadventure of any kind will be met with a firm, decisive and swift response." </p>