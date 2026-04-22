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India failed to produce 'any solid evidence' linking Pak to Pahalgam attack: Pakistan minister

Twenty-six people were killed when gunmen belonging to Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 14:32 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 14:32 IST
India NewsPakistanPahalgam

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