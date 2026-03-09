India favours peace, return to dialogue and diplomacy: Jaishankar on West Asia conflict

<p>India favours peace and return to dialogue and diplomacy and advocates de-escalation, restraint and ensuring safety of civilians, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday on the widening West Asia conflict.</p><p>Making a suo moto statement on the conflict in Rajya Sabha, he said the well being and security of the Indian community in the region remains the government's priority.</p><p>Parliament Budget session began on Monday on a stormy note amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar">S Jaishankar</a> said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "closely monitoring" the developments in West Asia.</p><p>"Every effort being made to bring back Indians stuck in West Asia," Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha. </p><p>Amid roaring slogans from the Opposition in the House, Jaishankar noted the developments in West Asia are a deep cause for concern. </p>.Tehran nudges India to condemn US-Israeli attacks on Iran.<p>"We continue to believe dialogue and discussion should be used to resolve all issues," he said.</p><p>He further added that the government has been assessing the situation continuously since the conflict broke out.</p><p>He further mentioned that contacts with Iran at the leadership level are difficult at this time. "I have spoken to Iranian Foreign Minister," he said.</p>