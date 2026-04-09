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India finalising agreement to supply oil, gas to Mauritius amid West Asia crisis: Jaishankar

The West Asia war and Iran’s chokehold of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which a fifth of global oil passes, had halted shipping and sent global oil prices soaring.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 18:53 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 18:53 IST
India NewsS JaishankarOilWest Asiagasmauritius

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