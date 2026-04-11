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India-flagged LPG tanker Jag Vikram crosses Strait of Hormuz after US-Iran ceasefire

\Jag Vikram is the ninth Indian vessel to exit the Persian Gulf since early March, while about 15 India-flagged ships remain in the region, awaiting passage.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 11:40 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 11:40 IST
India NewsOil TankerStrait of HormuzShipsLPG Tanker

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