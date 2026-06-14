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India, France stress need to collaborate and develop AI

They announced the creation of a joint India-France working group on AI governance.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 16:55 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 16:55 IST
India NewsFranceEmmanuel MacronPM ModiAI

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