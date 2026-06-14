India, France stress need to collaborate and develop AI

<p>N:ew Delhi: India and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/france">France</a> on Sunday stressed the need for collaborative and inclusive development of Artificial Intelligence, even as President Donald Trump’s administration recently restricted access for customers and clients outside the United States to the most advanced models developed by Anthropic, one of the world's leading frontier technology companies.</p><p>As Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pm%20modi"> Narendra Modi </a>and President Emmanuel Macron met in Nice on the southeastern coast of France, the two leaders adopted an “Innovation Roadmap 2030” to deepen collaboration in AI and other critical and emerging technologies, and to expand cooperation between start-ups and incubator ecosystems. They announced the creation of a joint India-France working group on AI governance, apart from establishing an India Chair on AI, Innovation, and Culture at Université Paris-Saclay near the national capital of France. </p>.France President Macron calls India 'nation of innovation' at Bharat Innovates event.<p>“The foundational principle of our AI vision is ‘AI for All – <em>Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya </em>(for the welfare and well-being of all)’,” Modi said as he and Macron jointly inaugurated “Bharat Innovates 2026” earlier in the day. </p><p>The prime minister said that every technological revolution presented humanity with a new opportunity, and every opportunity also brought with it a new responsibility. “Today, the world is looking towards technologies that are trusted, inclusive, human-centric, and aimed at global good. At such a time, India’s priority is technology for humanity and human-centric innovation.”</p><p>The French president, too, called for greater cooperation between his country and India in the development of AI. He subtly referred to the Trump Administration’s move to restrict access for non-US citizens to some of the most advanced AI models of Anthropic. “We have recently noticed that the tendency to restrict access to AI models and to stop cooperation in AI is growing. But France and India believe in true partnership in cooperative AI,” Macron said at the Bharat Innovates event.</p><p>The remarks came days after Anthropic, based in San Francisco, suspended access for non-Americans to its most advanced AI models, including Fable 5, after the US government cited national security concerns and asked the company to restrict their use by foreign nationals. The move sparked concerns over the concentration of cutting-edge AI capabilities among a small number of firms.</p><p> The US restrictions also underlined concerns that access to frontier AI technologies could be increasingly shaped by geopolitical considerations and that countries lagging in developing their own capabilities risk dependence on decisions taken by others, officials in New Delhi said, explaining the need for greater India-France cooperation in AI.</p><p> France has also been championing European alternatives such as Mistral AI as part of efforts to build a more diversified AI ecosystem.</p>