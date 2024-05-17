India friend of world; we expect it to help bring peace to Ukraine: Switzerland ahead of peace summit

"The contribution of India is much hoped for, much awaited to prepare the ground and to prepare a framework -- a roadmap that will lead towards a negotiated settlement of this conflict," the Swiss diplomat said.

Fasel held wide-ranging talks with Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Pavan Kapoor.

Asked how Switzerland expects the summit to be successful in absence of Russia and China, Fasel said Beijing has not yet communicated whether it will attend or not.

"China has not announced whether they will attend or not. They, of course, are invited as well and we very much hope that China will attend," he said.

"What is important to realise is that this would be a process. We cannot expect a complete peace agreement at this Swiss conference; rather it will be a process that shall lead towards a peace process and negotiated settlement of the conflict. "We are very much thinking in terms of process," he said.

When asked whether India will attend the summit, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "We have received an invitation from the Swiss side. We are yet to decide on our participation."

India has been pressing for resolving the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

At a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2022, in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Modi said, "Today's era is not of war" and nudged the Russian leader to end the Ukraine conflict.

Modi's message was hailed by various global leaders.

In March, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) States of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland signed the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with India that came after around 16 years of negotiations.

Under the mega trade pact, the four European countries are looking at making an investment of USD 100 billion in India over the next 15 years.

"We just concluded a very modern and forward looking trade agreement. There are many domains where we strategically engage and we need India in that project as well," he said.

The top diplomat also described Switzerland's ties with India as "very broad-based".

"It is a very broad-based bilateral relation that has been building up for so many decades. Now we are entering a new era with the free trade agreement which India concluded with EFTA that makes Switzerland a market," he said.