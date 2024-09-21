India, Germany decide to expand ties in clean energy, mobility sectors

"Germany and India share a long-standing, trusting and strategic partnership," said Barbara Schafer, the head of the German delegation at the talks.

"This has been further demonstrated in 2024 by both sides. With the launch of the 'India-Germany Platform for Investments in Renewable Energy Worldwide'," she said.

The new initiative was launched on September 16 during the fourth RE-Invest in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

"With our commitments this year, Germany has made it clear that it reliably fulfils its international obligations," Schafer explained.

The German official said it is important not only to make commitments but also to achieve concrete results.

"We have already succeeded in many areas in our partnership with India -- through Indo-German cooperation, 7,700 kilometres of modern transmission lines have been built and with German (co-)financing, metros in Mumbai, Surat and Ahmedabad have been constructed," she said.