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India gets first Iranian oil in 7 years: Ship tracking data

The Iran-flagged Felicity has reached Sikka Port in western India, while the Curacao-flagged Jaya is at ⁠the ‌eastern port of Odisha, the data shows.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 12:53 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 12:53 IST
India NewsUnited StatesIranCrude OilOilIndian Oil Corporation Limited

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