<p>New Delhi: Two very large crude carriers loaded with Iranian oil have reached Indian ports, ship tracking data from LSEG shows, as local refiners utilise a temporary waiver granted by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> last month to resume purchases from Tehran for the first time in seven years.</p><p>The current waiver is due to expire on April 19.</p><p>The Iran-flagged Felicity has reached Sikka Port in western India, while the Curacao-flagged Jaya is at the eastern port of Odisha, the data shows.</p><p>A VLCC carries 2 million barrels of oil.</p>.Explained | What does a US naval blockade of Iran mean for oil flows?.<p>India, the world's third-biggest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oil">oil</a> importer and consumer, has not received a cargo from Iran since May 2019 after coming under US pressure not to buy the country's crude.</p>.<p>Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, has bought Iranian oil loaded on the Jaya, a vessel under US sanctions, Reuters reported last week.</p><p>India has also allowed Reliance Industries Ltd, the operator of the world's biggest refining complex, to buy Iranian oil loaded on the Comoros-flagged aframax Kaviz, Curacao-flagged VLCC Lenore and Iran-flagged VLCCs Felicity and Hedy, all of which are more than 20 years old and are also under US sanctions.</p>