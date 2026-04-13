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India gets first Iranian oil in seven years as tankers dock at key ports

The second vessel, the Curacao-flagged tanker Jaya, has moored near Paradip Port on Odisha’s east coast.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 12:53 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 12:53 IST
India NewsUnited StatesIranCrude OilOilIndian Oil Corporation Limited

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