<p>New Delhi: Two large tankers carrying Iranian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-oil">crude oil</a> have docked at Indian ports, marking the first such deliveries in almost seven years.</p><p>According to ship tracking data, the Iran-flagged tanker Felicity arrived at Sikka Port on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gujarat">Gujarat</a>’s coast late Sunday, carrying approximately 2 million barrels of crude loaded at Iran’s Kharg Island in mid-March.</p><p>The second vessel, the Curacao-flagged tanker Jaya, has moored near Paradip Port on Odisha’s east coast. It is carrying a similar volume of Iranian crude, loaded at Kharg Island in late February - prior to the recent US and Israeli military strikes on Iran.</p><p>The buyers of the cargoes reaching Indian coasts have not been formally disclosed.</p><p>Paradip port is primarily operated by Indian Oil Corporation, which has confirmed purchasing at least one Iranian shipment under the waiver.</p><p>Sikka, meanwhile, is a key crude handling hub for Reliance Industries and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, both of which maintain infrastructure in the region.</p>.India's 1st Iranian oil cargo since 2019 headed to Gujarat coast.<p>Earlier the government also confirmed that a tanker carrying 44,000 tonnes of Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) berthed at Mangalore on April 2.</p><p>These arrivals signal a potential revival of India-Iran energy trade, which had been largely halted since 2019 due to tightened US sanctions. India, one of the world’s largest oil importers, had previously been a major buyer of Iranian crude before sanctions curtailed the trade.</p><p>However, after peace talks collapsed over the weekend, Washington announced a blockade of Iranian ports, seeking to curb Tehran's oil export revenues.</p><p>Late last month, the tanker Ping Shun, carrying about 600,000 barrels of Iranian crude, was initially bound for Vadinar in Gujarat but diverted to China mid-voyage due to payment issues. Had it reached Vadinar, oil on Ping Shun would have been the first Iranian barrels to reach Indian shores in seven years.</p><p>An estimated 95 million barrels of Iranian oil are on vessels at sea, of which around 51 million barrels could be sold to India, and the remaining are better suited for buyers in China and Southeast Asia.</p>