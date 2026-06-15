India gets its first indigenous body scanner as security screening enters a new era

<p>Mumbai: Long queues at airport security checkpoints could become shorter in the coming years with the launch of India's first indigenous body scanner that can screen passengers and identify potential threats in less than five seconds. Developed by <a href="https://www.vehant.com/solutions/fbs/mmwave-body-scanner/">Vehant Technologies</a> in collaboration with IIT Delhi, the system detects both metallic and non-metallic concealed items while protecting passenger privacy.</p><p>The scanner, named MilliView, uses millimetre-wave (mmWave) technology and artificial intelligence-powered threat recognition to identify a range of prohibited items that may be concealed under clothing, including metallic weapons, explosives, detonators, flammable materials and certain organic or gel-based substances.</p>.<p>The launch comes as security agencies worldwide grapple with evolving threats that increasingly involve non-metallic materials capable of evading conventional metal detectors. While traditional screening systems remain effective against metallic weapons, experts say modern security environments require technologies capable of detecting a much wider range of concealed threats.</p><p>Developed under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, the scanner has been designed, developed and manufactured in India and tailored to domestic security requirements. </p><p>The company said the system complies with applicable Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) guidelines and incorporates threat-detection algorithms designed specifically for Indian security conditions.</p><p>For passengers, the biggest advantage may be speed and convenience. The scanner completes the entire screening and threat assessment process in under five seconds, potentially reducing bottlenecks at airports, metro stations and other high-footfall locations while maintaining high security standards.</p><p>Privacy, a concern often associated with body scanners, has also been addressed. Instead of generating detailed anatomical images, the system displays potential threat locations on a generic gender-neutral avatar, allowing security personnel to identify suspicious objects without compromising passenger dignity.</p><p>Vehant Technologies said the scanner was developed in collaboration with IIT Delhi, combining academic research with industry expertise to address emerging security challenges.</p><p>"Security threats are evolving rapidly, while many passenger screening systems deployed across airports and critical infrastructure were designed for an era when metallic weapons were the primary concern," said Kapil Bardeja, Co-founder and CEO of Vehant Technologies. He said the new system was developed to help security agencies identify both metallic and non-metallic threats more quickly and accurately.</p><p>The technology is expected to find applications beyond airports. Industry experts believe it could be deployed at metro rail stations, government buildings, courts, ports, defence establishments, critical infrastructure facilities and other sensitive locations where rapid and reliable screening is essential.</p><p>The launch also marks a significant milestone in India's efforts to build indigenous capabilities in strategic technologies. For decades, advanced security screening systems used in the country were largely imported. The development of a home-grown millimetre-wave scanner reflects the growing maturity of India's defence and security technology ecosystem.</p><p>With passenger traffic rising sharply at airports and public transport networks across the country, security agencies face increasing pressure to improve both screening efficiency and threat detection. Technologies such as MilliView are being seen as part of the next generation of security infrastructure that balances safety, speed and privacy.</p><p>For ordinary travellers, the innovation could eventually mean a simpler experience at security checkpoints—faster screening, shorter queues and stronger protection against emerging threats.</p>