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India gets its first indigenous body scanner as security screening enters a new era

Developed by Vehant Technologies in collaboration with IIT Delhi, the system detects both metallic and non-metallic concealed items while protecting passenger privacy.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 07:03 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 07:03 IST
India NewsTechnology

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