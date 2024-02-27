India gets Roche drug for Multiple Sclerosis six years after global release

Developed after a decade of research and trials, the new medicine, according to the company, is the only one that can prevent both the primary progressive MS and the relapsing remitting MS.

India is estimated to house 150,000-200,000 MS patients, of which less than 15 per cent currently receive appropriate therapy, doctors say.

Compared to its competitors, Ocrevus has an easy-to-administer regimen of twice a year where other medicines come with a complex protocol. For instance, one drug, used mainly in pregnant women, requires a daily injection.

“Since 2017, we knew about this drug, but could not use it as the medicine was not available in India. Studies have shown that more than 80 per cent of people with relapsing MS don’t need the support of a cane while walking after using the medicine for 10 years,” said M V Padma, former head of neurology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

The company claims over 80 per cent people with relapsing MS and more than 33 per cent with primary MS showed no sign of disability progression and starting Ocrevus two years earlier saved almost 10 years of disease progression in people with Relapsing Remitting MS.

Company officials said that the Indian regulator approved the new medicine on the basis of the global data, but a post-marketing surveillance had been initiated to generate Indian patient data, which would be shared with the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation.

The company has also partnered with the Multiple Sclerosis Society of India, which is lobbying with the government to categorise MS as a “rare disease”, which allows the Union Health Ministry to pay for the medicine for some of the patients.