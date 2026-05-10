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India got EU market opened for seafood through active talks amid US tariff challenge: Goyal

Goyal said the US decision to impose 50 per cent tariff on Indian seafood had dealt a major blow to exports and caused distress among fishermen.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 12:36 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 12:36 IST
India NewsPiyush GoyalEUSeafoodExportUS tariffs

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