<p>Mumbai: India actively negotiated with the European Union to open its market for seafood exports, helping the country overcome challenges arising from steep US tariffs, Union Commerce and Industry Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/seafood">Piyush Goyal</a> said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Addressing reporters here, he said the government anticipated disruptions and acted swiftly to secure alternative markets for Indian exporters.</p>.<p>"Our government works 24 hours. Often, even before a problem arises, we begin planning and action," he said.</p>.<p>Goyal said the US decision to impose 50 per cent tariff on Indian seafood had dealt a major blow to exports and caused distress among fishermen.</p>.India-US trade deal : Seafood, rice exporters cheer, others are waiting for government's decision.<p>"When America imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian seafood, our exports suffered a big setback. Fishermen were very worried. The Centre responded by engaging with the European Union and addressing regulatory bottlenecks that had earlier restricted Indian shipments," he pointed out.</p>.<p>Several Indian fishing establishments had been delisted by the EU in the past, but India used quality control orders and standards to push for their restoration, he said.</p>.<p>"We took a firm approach and used quality control mechanisms. Today, more than 125 Indian fishery establishments have been registered," he said, adding that this helped India regain access to a large and stable market.</p>.<p>The minister said the strategic move yielded results, with seafood exports recording a growth of around 12-14 per cent last year despite global uncertainties. He stressed that opening up the EU market was crucial given its massive import demand and importance in global trade.</p>.<p>Highlighting the broader approach, Goyal said India was focusing on securing long-term trade opportunities through free trade agreements and global partnerships.</p>.<p>"If India has to become a developed nation, our international agreements must lay the foundation for the next 20-25 years. Expanding exports, boosting manufacturing and creating employment opportunities remain key priorities, and gaining access to major global markets is essential to achieve these goals," the senior BJP leader asserted.</p>