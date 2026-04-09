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India grants waivers for some ships to delivering cargo from Iran: Report

India recently ‌permitted the LPG tanker Aurora to dock in the southern port of Mangalore.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 12:11 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 12:11 IST
India NewsIranLPGStrait of Hormuzcargo ship

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