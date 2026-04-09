<p>New Delhi: With a view to speeding delivery of energy supplies from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Gulf</a>, India recently granted waivers to allow two Iranian cargoes aboard an older tanker and another under international sanctions to enter its ports, two officials familiar with the matter said.</p><p>The world's No.2 importer of liquefied petroleum gas (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG</a>), India is facing its worst gas crisis in decades, with the government rationing supplies to industry to ensure households are supplied with the cooking gas.</p><p>India recently permitted the LPG tanker Aurora to dock in the southern port of Mangalore despite it being about 30 years old, one of the sources said.</p>.Indian refiners buying Iranian crude oil: Government.<p>A crude oil tanker, the Jaya, despite being under US sanctions, was also permitted to unload, the other source said.</p><p>The officials said the approvals were being made on a case-by-case basis and only vessels meeting safety parameters were being considered for waivers.</p><p>India typically requires tankers that are more than 20 years old to have seaworthiness certification from a member of the International Association of Classification Societies, or an entity authorised by India's maritime administration.</p><p>It also typically bars vessels subject to U.S. sanctions from its ports.</p><p>Iran has sidestepped Western sanctions to deliver its oil in recent years by deploying a "shadow fleet" of older tankers lacking such paperwork.</p><p>The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment sent by email.</p>