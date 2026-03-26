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'India has 60 days of stocks', assures govt, calls shortage claims 'deliberate misinformation'

The ministry said crude supplies remain stable even amid concerns around the Strait of Hormuz
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 14:59 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 14:59 IST
India NewsfuelWest AsiaMiddle EastMinistry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

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