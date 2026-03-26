<p>India currently has around 60 days of fuel stock cover, the government said on Thursday, asserting that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG</a> and dismissing reports of scarcity as a deliberate misinformation campaign aimed at triggering panic buying.</p><p>The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said all fuel outlets across the country are well-stocked and operating normally, with no rationing in place. It added that India’s position as one of the world’s largest refiners and a net exporter of petroleum products ensures stable domestic availability, with supplies reaching over 150 countries.</p>.<p>According to the ministry, all refineries in the country are operating at over 100 per cent capacity, and crude oil requirements for the next 60 days have already been secured, leaving no supply gap.</p><p>It further clarified that India has a total storage capacity of about 74 days, while the current stock cover stands at around 60 days, including crude oil, refined products and strategic reserves. Despite ongoing global uncertainties, including tensions in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east">Middle East</a>, nearly two months of uninterrupted supply is assured, with additional crude procurement already in place for the coming months.</p><p>The ministry said crude supplies remain stable even amid concerns around the Strait of Hormuz, with alternative sources compensating for any disruption. It stressed that claims of critically low reserves are misleading and should be disregarded.</p><p>On LPG, the government said supplies remain adequate, with increased domestic production reducing import dependence. Additional cargoes from multiple countries have also been secured to ensure steady availability.</p><p>The government also cautioned against misleading social media posts and fabricated claims suggesting shortages or emergency measures, warning that such content is intended to create unnecessary panic. It said action will be taken against those responsible for spreading false information.</p>