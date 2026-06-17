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India has 9.2 lakh AI professionals: Report

GCCs lead with a 40 per cent Core AI share within their overall AI ecosystem, while IT services account for 27 per cent Core AI.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 14:13 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 14:13 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAIjob

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