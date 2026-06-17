India has 9.2 lakh AI professionals: Report

<p>Bengaluru: With 9,20,000 professionals across core AI and AI embedded talent segments, the country is among the world's largest and fastest growing AI talent ecosystems. </p><p>Of the total AI workforce, about 28 per cent (2,57,600) is the core <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ai">AI</a> workforce, making it the second-largest AI talent hub globally, according to Quess Corp's India AI Workforce Analysis 2026.</p><p>The workforce intelligence study maps how AI is reshaping the country's enterprise workforce across Global Capability Centres (GCCs), IT services and consulting firms, and enterprises. </p><p>It said that there are 3,50,000 active AI-related job postings in the last three months and that demand rises sharply for specialised skills such as LangChain, RAG, MLOps, LLMOps, and AI governance as enterprises move from pilots to production-scale AI deployment.</p>.'Only 30% AI professionals women, 16% hold research roles': UN Women calls for inclusive design.<p>According to the findings, GCCs lead with a 40 per cent Core AI share within their overall AI ecosystem, while IT services account for 27 per cent Core AI and enterprises for 14 per cent Core AI within their respective AI ecosystems. </p><p>IT services firms are hiring to deliver AI across client programmes. Enterprises are hiring selectively to connect AI to finance, risk, operations, customer experience and employee systems.</p><p>Kapil Joshi, CEO, Quess IT Staffing, said, "What stands out in our analysis is the emergence of three distinct engines of AI growth. GCCs are building reusable AI platforms and governance capabilities, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/it">IT</a> services are industrialising AI deployment at scale, and Enterprises are embedding AI directly into business workflows and decision-making. Together, they are creating a new talent landscape where execution capability matters more than experimentation."</p><p>The findings also indicate that AI has become a horizontal enterprise capability. More than 70 per cent of India’s AI workforce now sits outside traditional AI specialist roles, while nearly one-third of all AI demand is emerging from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/business-news">business</a> functions such as operations, customer service, marketing, finance, governance, and workforce management, Joshi added.</p><p>Customer operations alone could see 45–60 per cent of workflows augmented by AI, while marketing functions are undergoing one of the fastest AI-led transformations.</p><p>The report’s workflow-impact modelling shows that AI adoption is being embedded into repetitive, coordination, reporting, service and execution-oriented activities. </p><p>It also highlights that only a limited share (5 per cent) of senior technology leaders currently carry long-term production AI deployment experience across enterprise-scale platforms, governance, and AI transformation programmes. </p>