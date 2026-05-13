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India has always been a Hindu nation, RSS not creating one: Dattatreya Hosabale

He said there are multiple religious groups in the country, who are often described as minorities, and none of them are second-class citizens.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 14:46 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 14:46 IST
India NewsRSSDattatreya Hosabale

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