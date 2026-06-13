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India has capacity to repay 94% of its foreign debt in a single day: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

The CM said the country continues to record the highest growth rate in the world despite repeated predictions of a recession.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 19:17 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 19:17 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra FadnavisDebt

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