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India has 'City of Pearls' - Can you guess it right?

Two cities are historically famous for the glistening gemstones. Can you guess which ones?
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 11:16 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 11:16 IST
India NewslifestyleHyderabadTrendingThoothukudiTrending NowTuticorinpearl

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