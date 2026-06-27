India has 'City of Pearls' - Can you guess it right?

<p>Skipping gold and diamonds to shop for pearls? Well, we've got something interesting that's sure to grab your attention.</p><p>India's love affair with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/more-than-a-grain-the-white-pearl-of-karnatakas-vijayapura-3977333">pearls </a>doesn't belong to just one city. Two cities are historically famous for the glistening gemstones. Can you guess which ones? </p><p>We'll throw in a free hint — point your compass south. Both cities are in South India.</p><p>Still thinking? Read on.</p><p>When we talk of pearls in India, most people immediately think of Hyderabad. And they're right — the city has long been known as the 'City of Pearls', thanks to its centuries-old pearl trade.</p>.Pearl aged 7,500 years found in the UAE.<p>But there's another name that deserves equal attention: Tuticorin (Thoothukudi) in Tamil Nadu. Often called the 'Pearl City', it earned the title because of its historic pearl fisheries in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/drop-proposal-for-offshore-mining-in-gulf-of-mannar-cm-stalin-urges-pm-modi-3431428">Gulf of Mannar</a>. </p><p><a href="https://hyderabad.telangana.gov.in/about-district/">Hyderabad</a>, once known as Bagyanagaram, is called the ‘city of pearls’ because of the major dealing of pearls that is done from this part of the state. It as it had once flourished as a global center for trade of rare diamonds, emeralds as well as natural pearls, states the official website of the city. </p><p>Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu tourism website describes <a href="https://www.tamilnadutourism.tn.gov.in/destinations/tuticorin-district">Thoothukudi </a>as the ‘Pearl City’ reflecting at its pearl fishing that is carried out in the coastal belt of the city. </p>.<p>To the unversed, the Thoothukudi port is one of the major seaports in India which has a significant history dating back to the 6th century CE, when many historic empires including Pandyas, Cholas, Ma’bar Sultanate, Vijayanagar kings, Madurai Nayaks, Chanda Sahib, Carnatic kingdom and then the European settlements including the Portuguese, Dutch and the British ruled the city. </p>