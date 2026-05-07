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India has every right to defend itself against Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism: MEA on Op Sindoor anniversary

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India will continue to work to strengthen the global fight against terrorism.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 12:21 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 12:21 IST
India NewsPakistanMinistry of External AffairsTerrorismOperation SindoorRandhir Jaiswal

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