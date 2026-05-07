<p>India on Thursday said it has every right to defend itself against Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorist activities. It further vowed to strengthen the global fight against terrorism.</p>.<p>New Delhi's message came on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor.</p>.'I did what my heart said': 11-year-old Punjab boy who served troops at border village during Op Sindoor.<p>"We are marking the first anniversary of Op Sindoor today. The entire world saw the Pahalgam terrorist attack for what it was. We gave a befitting reply to Pakistan for its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/randhir-jaiswal">Randhir Jaiswal</a> said.</p>.<p>"The world knows that cross-border terrorism has long been an instrument of state policy for Pakistan. We in India have every right to defend ourselves against terrorism," he said at his weekly media briefing.</p>.<p>Jaiswal said India will continue to work to strengthen the global fight against terrorism.</p>.<p>In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year carrying out airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir eliminating at least 100 terrorists.</p>.'Low intensity' Amritsar blast part of Pakistan ISI's designs on Op Sindoor anniversary: Punjab DGP.<p>The strikes triggered a rapid escalation in tensions with Pakistan launching retaliatory strikes though most of them were thwarted by the Indian military.</p>.<p>The hostilities ended with an understanding on halting the military actions on May 10 following talks over the hotline between army officials of the two sides. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>