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India has highest proportion of researchers globally considering moving overseas: Report

The authors surveyed more than 3,200 researchers around the world, out of which 7 per cent were India-based researchers.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 14:09 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 14:09 IST
India NewsResearchers

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