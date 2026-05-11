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India has no plans to raise import duty on Gold and Silver

India’s gold imports rose 28.73% to $69 billion during April-February 2025-26 due to high prices of the precious metal.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 11:04 IST
India NewsPM ModiGoldsilverImport dutybusiness

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